At about 6pm yesterday, Saturday June 4th, a woman narrowly escaped death in G.R.A., Enugu, close to the trade fair centre. The woman was said to be returning from Ituku-Ozzara when the accident occurred. There was heavy storm in Enugu yesterday evening.

The heavy thunderstorm made her lose control. Her car skidded from the road into a deep ditch. The car was badly damaged but we thank the Creator that she wasn’t hurt.

See photos below

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related