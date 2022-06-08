Yahaya Bello Gets 47 Votes And He Is 47 Years Old

Presidential Aspirant Yahaya Bello got 47 votes.
He is 47 yrs of age. The delegates probably thought he was celebrating his birthday.

Bello turns 47 on 18 June.

