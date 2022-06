Are you a Nigerian?

Are you resident in Nigeria?

Are you allowed to Vote?

If your answer is a YES to these three questions and you don’t have a PVC(Permanent Voters Card) or you have a PVC and you decide to sit at home on the day of election…

YOU ARE THE GREATEST ENEMY OF NIGERIA.

Inec has improved the electoral system and this time around, your vote will count.

Dont be an impediment to yourself, your country, your children and your generations unborn.

Go get your PVC and vote your choice.

