You Can Easily Lick Your Wounds – Tinubu Tells Lawan

A national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged the presidential candidate of the party.

By implication, Tinubu’s main challenger in next year’s presidential election would be the candidate of the country’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The former Lagos governor said it was time the APC banished the PDP whom he accused of constantly dragging the nation back.

Tinubu who emerged at the end of the APC Special Convention and Presidential Primary Election Wednesday in Abuja polled 1, 271 votes to defeat his closest rival, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who garnered 316 votes.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan came fourth with 152 votes.

While the party said it had 2,322 delegates, only 2,203 were physically on ground and accredited for the exercise. Of the figure, 13 votes were invalid.

Tinubu had earlier secured the endorsement of seven aspirants, who stepped down for him.

Those who stepped down for him Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State) and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa); Senator Godswill Akpabio; Professor Roberts Ajayi Borroffice; former House Speaker Dimeji Bankole; Senator Ibikunle Amosun; and Mrs Uju Ken Ohanenye.

Nicolas Felix on his part had stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday night while Nnamani withdrew from the race.

Some of those who contested against him were Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Gov. Ben Ayade (Cross River), Dr Christopher Ogbonnaya Onu, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Gov. Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

Nnamani had hours before the convention announced his withdrawal from the race. However, he was at the convention ground where he also addressed delegates.

Nwajiuba who boycotted the exercise got one vote.

Co-chair of the election management committee, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu announced the results.

Details of votes polled by other aspirants are;

Gov. Dave Umahi – 38, Pastor Tunde Bakare – 0, Senator Ahmad Rufai Sani (Yarima) – 04, Senator Rochas Okorocha -0, Gov. Yahaya Bello – 47, Tein Jack-Rich – 0, Dr Christopher Ogbonnaya Onu – 01, Gov. Ben Ayade – 37 and Chief Mokelu Ikeobasi – 0.

Chairman of the Election Management Committee, Gov. Abubakar Atiku who was the Chief Returning Officer for the election returned Tinubu as validly elected to fly the party’s presidential flag in next year’s general election.

Tinubu’s acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech, Tinubu who was highly elated said “today is another historic day and it is thanks to God almighty that you are living healthy to witness it, to be part of it, to be your calling, to be your arrangement.

“We all, not only as a party, it has gone beyond partisan idea now. It is yours as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You put it together and you have even gracious and humble from the beginning. We are very grateful to you.

The vice president, a very good and supportive pillar, a good assistant to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo GCON, we thank you for this steady and good support to our president.

“To you, the legislature, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, I would have been a little upset because you competed with me but that is over now since you can easily lick your wounds. It doesn’t take away from thanking you from the past cooperation and cool-headedness to build our country. You have helped in steering the ship of the nation and with your colleagues in the Senate, history is written and will be kind to you.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/2023-we-must-banish-pdp-tinubu-says-he-floors-osinbajo-amaechi-lawan-bello-at-apc-primary/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related