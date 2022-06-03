Young Lady, Sa’adatu Aliyu Kidnapped In Kaduna (Photos)

A member of Hill-Top Creative Arts Foundation (HCAF) Kaduna branch, Sa’adatu Nura Aliyu, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers.

Facebook user, Khadeejah Ibraheem, who confirmed the incident on Friday, June 3, said the poet was kidnapped two days ago in Kaduna and the abductors are demanding N3m ransom.

“That’s Sa’adatu Nura Aliyu. She’s a member of HCAF kaduna. she’s an amazing poet with big dreams. A very jovial person. One everyone will wish to have. It break my heart anytime I remember she’s with these people without knowing if she is fine or not. She was kidnapped two days back and the kidnappers demanded for the ransom of 3 million Naira. Include her in your prayers please.Never forget her in your prayers. May Allah bring her back safely. We are missing her.” she wrote.

Also confirming the incident, Muhammad Sulaiman Bulangu said Sa’adatu was abducted at Malalin Gabas area of Kaduna while on her way to school.

“Sa’adatu Nura Aliyu she’s a poetess with a brilliant intelligence, I respect her kindness and generosity peculiarly in this poetic world. She’s was kidnapped on her way to school in Malalin gabas by an unknown snatchers, may the omnipotent God rescue her and all the victims were subsumed in this tragedy.”

