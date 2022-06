Young Politician, Lucky Omenka Dedicates Child, House In Grand Style In Abuja (Pics)

Politician And Businessman, Lucky Omenka Dedicates Child, House In Grand Style In Abuja

May 29 was a day of counting blessings for Rivers businessman, Lucky Omenka and his family as they took their beautiful daughter for dedication in God’s alter.

The happy moment also coincided with unveiling of Mr. Omenka’s beautiful house located in the heart of the city centre.

At the child dedication which took place at Living Faith Church Jahi Abuja, friends, family and associates came out in their numbers to share in the family’s joy.

The atmosphere was charged with singing, praises, joy and excitement as the beautiful baby, Orianna Omenorgo Lucky Omenka was dedicated to God’s alter.

At the reception/house warming which took place at his new edifice was a rain of cash as dignitaries from within and outside the country came to identify with the family.

There was so much merry as guests were treated to a warm reception.

Not long ago, Omenka who is an ally of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the President General, True Rivers Initiative TRI also assembled top dignitaries to the birthday of his beautiful wife, Esther.

Among those in attendance include former first lady of Rivers State, Dame Judith Amaechi.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/lucky-omenka-dedicates-child-opens-new-house-in-grand-style/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related