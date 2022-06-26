June 25, 2022

Press Statement

Your Incitement Cannot Save Oyetola- PDP Mocks Abdullahi Adamu

…Says APC Jittery Over Adeleke’s Popularity

The National Chairman of the fizzling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu should know that his resort to incitement in the forthcoming Osun State Governorship election cannot save the colorless, rejected and sinking Governor Gboyega Oyetola from inevitable defeat in the July 16, 2022 poll.

The PDP describes the statement by the APC National Chairman as reckless, irresponsible and shows the level of APC’s aversion to peaceful electoral process and disdain for the democratic right, freedom and sovereignty of the people of Osun State to freely and peacefully choose their leaders.

It is pertinent to remind Abdullahi Adamu that election is not a warfare! Directing his party members to “go down to the trenches” in the Osun State Governorship election and brazenly asserting zero tolerance for election defeat cannot find accommodation within the ambits of the law.

Abdullahi Adamu’s comment further confirms that the APC is in mortal fear of Senator Adeleke’s soaring popularity, realizing that Governor Oyetola is no match for Senator Adeleke; a blunt reality for which the APC National Chairman has now become frenetic.

It is distressing that the APC has become so chaotic in the pursuit of its territorial occupation agenda that the National Chairman views the Osun State governorship election as a warfare in which the people must be conquered.

More provoking is Abdullahi Adamu’s brazen assertion that the APC has no apology for such an irresponsible, reckless and offensive “posture” against the sensibilities of the people of Osun State.

Nigerians clearly observed the nerviness and dread of defeat written all over the APC National Chairman’s face while inaugurating and threatening the APC’s National Campaign Council on Osun Governorship Election not to come back crying in defeat; a fate that already awaits the APC on July 16.

Abdullahi Adamu should know that the Osun State Governorship election is not about incitements, issuing of threats and grandstanding as a ruling Party. He must understand that this election is a referendum on the monumental failure of the APC in Osun State and that the people are solidly behind Senator Ademola Adeleke in their resolve to liberate themselves from the stranglehold of the incompetent, vicious and inhumane APC administration in Osun State.

Governor Oyetola in the last four years, displayed unparalleled incompetence in governance and ran the most ineffective and clueless administration in the history of Osun State.

This is why the people of Osun State are determined to kick out Governor Oyetola and elect Senator Ademola Adeleke who, in any event, defeated Governor Oyetola fair and square in the September 2018 Governorship election.

The PDP therefore cautions Abdullahi Adamu to retreat and rein in his thugs, political terrorists and band of riggers as they will be stiffly resisted by the people.

The PDP also urges President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately call the APC National Chairman to order and advise him to accept the imminent defeat that awaits Governor Oyetola and the APC on July 16.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary



https://www.facebook.com/100050658511735/posts/pfbid03PzbfTbdVZz37P6tgPAGEonb5HzvX5dkTN3nkuPzqwfdYek7eMfNTS8LJDdgdStUl/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related