Your Victory Was Sterling, Confirms APC’s National Outlook – Adamu To Tinubu

LEADERSHIP reports that Tinubu polled 1,271 votes at the just-concluded APC special national convention, where the presidential primary held, to defeat 22 other aspirants.

In a letter to Tinubu on Wednesday evening personally signed by Adamu and titled, ‘Letter Of Congratulations’, the APC national chairman said he was pleased that the party spoke with one voice as the delegates “voted overwhelmingly” to nominate Tinubu as presidential candidate.

“I write on behalf of the entire membership of the All Progressives Congress to congratulate Your Excellency on the sterling victory that you recorded at the just concluded Special National Convention to emerge as the Presidential Candidate of our great party.

“Your victory has vindicated our party’s nationalistic outlook and patriotic posture as the Party of choice for every Nigerian. I am pleased that the Party spoke with one voice when the delegates voted overwhelmingly to nominate you as our presidential candidate.

“It is my sincere hope and prayer that our collaborative efforts between the Party’s National Secretariat and your Presidential campaign team will proceed with the shared expectations of victory at the 2023 general elections, by the grace of God,” Adamu wrote.



