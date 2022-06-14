Youths Take Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign To Beer Parlour (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KDPOX09SW8

Nigerian Youths Take Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign To Beer Parlour (Photos, Video)

Nigerian youths sing and dance to Peter Obi’s presidential campaign song in a beer parlour, IGBERETV reports.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: