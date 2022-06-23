Youths Troop Out In Abuja To Get Their PVCs (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpXWaTCMNp0

Happening this morning in ABUJA,

this is impressive. See the way the youths trooped out to get their PVCs. Do you know that most of them are getting their PVC cause of Peter Obi

After getting your PVCs, please note that your PVC will not use itself. You have to come out on that day with it to vote peacefully. There should be peace on that day and vote wisely.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are tired, we want the right change.

