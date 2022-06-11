Yul Edochie Celebrates 1st Birthday Of Son He Had With His 2nd Wife (Photos)

Yul Edochie Celebrates 1st Birthday Of Son He Shares With Second Wife, Judy (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the first birthday of his son he shares with his second wife and actress, Judy Austin-Moghalu, IGBERETV reports.

Sharing photos of his son on Instagram, Yul prayed that the child becomes 10 times greater than him. He wrote;

“Happy 1st birthday to the newest member of the Yul Edochie Squad, my son @stardikeyuledochie

You shall be 10 times greater than your father.

May God be with you always.

Daddy loves you.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CeqDVNILjuv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

