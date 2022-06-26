Zimbabwean Makeup Artist Killed Her Husband And Hung His Body On A Tree

A woman has been taken into custody for allegedly masterminding the murder of her husband, Gregory Bobo, after he was found dead in Zimbabwe.

Initially, everyone thought the young man committed suicide, but after a thorough investigation, it was learnt that the woman allegedly killed him and made it look like a suicide.

A source told salemgists that the woman identified as Deliwe Mutandiro Bobo, who is a celebrity make-up artist, committed the crime yesterday night, June 24.

The source, who is also a neighbor of the deceased, said the couple had a fight after they arrived home from a 90’s theme party where the wife performed a sexy dance. The source said the fight might have led to the death of the husband.

It was gathered that the woman took the husband’s body with the help of their maid and hung it on a small guava tree to make it look like a suicide.

However, they were caught after residents discovered that half of the deceased’s body was on the ground.

The woman is currently arrested and she is in police custody. The couple shared three kids together, salemgists learned.



