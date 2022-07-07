07/07: Nairalander Thanks God For Life After Escaping Death A Year Ago (Pictures)

Who remembers me?

The guy who came here last year to thank God for keeping him alive after facing death face to face.

https://www.nairaland.com/6639609/7-7-how-almost-died

I am still forever grateful.

