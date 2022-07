The Senate, on Wednesday, said it would summon the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over inflation and naira devaluation which had led Nigerians to more hardship.

The senators lamented that the United States dollar to naira had now risen to N700 which was very sad and calls for immediate attention.



https://punchng.com/breaking-senate-to-invite-emefiele-over-naira-devaluation/

