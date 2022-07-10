10 Things Viewers Should Expect From BBNaija S7 Show This Year

As we all know BBNaija Season 7 Nigeria’s massive and biggest reality show Big Brother Naija is back with a brand new season and assures it’s viewers it’s going to be filled with untiled 24/7 drama. The reality TV show will follow the lives of new people as they interact, battle and compete with each other to win the grand prize of N100 million.

There are going to be some additional changes which is quite different from the previous season and you can’t afford to miss out on all the suspense, drama Gbasabos and fun, trust me it’s going to be interesting.

Speaking on the takeoff of the new season Big Brother Naija, the director in charge of content has made some issues and specific revelations.

Here’s all you need to know about Big Brother Naija Season7

◾The Ninjas are back! Yes the notorious Big Brother Ninja’s will be back for this season and we can’t wait to see what antics and gimmick they have under their sleeves.

◾30 Big Brother Naija fans will also win 1million naira each in the Fave lock promo only for Dstv and Gotv subscribers.

◾Big Brother Naija Season7 will run 24/7 on Dstv Premium, Compact plus, Compact, Confam and yanga packages on Channel 198 while on Gotv Max and Joli packages on Channel29.

◾ For the Big Brother Naija Season 7 the show will witness the return of live studio audience which was stopped in 2019 due to Covid19.

◾ BBN S7 will premiere with dual launch on Saturday 23rd, July 2022 and Sunday 24th, July 2022 by 7pm (GMT+1) on Africa magic channel; Showcase, Urban and Family.

◾ Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Will remain the host of Big Brother Naija S7 show making it is 6th straight season of hosting the show.

◾The show will run for 72 days as housemates will both competing for the grand prize. Which will eventually ends on Sunday, October 3 2022.

◾ This year winner it’s going home N100m worth of prizes. They will get 50 million Naira in cash and 50Million worth of other gifts, Including a Sport Utility Vehicle Car, a house, trips to a specific country and other items from sponsors.

◾ Big Brother Naija fans across Africa and UK will be able to watch the show live 24/7 via the streaming service Showmax.

◾The show will maintain its voting style used last year. Voting will only be on the BBNAIJA website, Voting poll, Mobile site, and on the DSTV and GOTV for active subscribers.

That’s all on the 10 things you need to know.



https://www.bigbrothergisthub.com/2022/07/10-things-viewers-should-expect-from.html?m=1

