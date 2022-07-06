100-Year-Old WWII Vet Breaks Down In Tears: This Is Not The America We Fought For

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcnQJd_XRQQ

STATE OF THE NATION: Our country is going to hell in a hand-basket’! WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday breaks down in TEARS while discussing current state of America

A World War II Florida veteran celebrating his 100th birthday broke down in tears as he gave a heartbreaking assessment of the state of the country he fought for 80 years ago, saying ‘it’s going to hell in a hand-basket.’

Reminiscing about his time in the Marines, Plant City veteran Carl Spurlin Dekle said that while fighting in the war was his biggest pride, slain soldiers had not died for the America of today.

‘People don’t realize what they have,’ Dekle told Fox13.

‘The things we did and the things we fought for and the boys that died for it, it’s all gone down the drain. Our country is going to hell in a hand-basket.’

Dekle became inconsolable as he spoke about the contrasts between the America he grew up in and the current state of affairs in the country.

His remarks came during an interview to commemorate Dekle’s 100th birthday, which the Silver-medal holder spent with friends and family.

Speaking to the Plant City Courier & Tribune, Dekle highlighted the sacrifices he and many of his Marine Corps friends had made for Americans to enjoy their freedom.

‘I want the young kids to realize that freedom comes with a heavy price. It isn’t given to people out of the goodness of others,’ he told the outlet at the time.

‘It’s something you have to fight and sometimes die for.’

‘I really believe in this whole world and believe everything is beautiful. I mean if I wake up in the morning and see these plants, and all of those flowers, and the green grass in the ground, that’s beautiful,’ he told Fox13.

Dekle proudly showed off his many medals from his time in the Marines. Among them, a Silver Star he was awarded for fighting in the First Marine Division during World War II.

