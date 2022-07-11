11 Burnt To Death On Lagos-Ibadan Highway Crash

No fewer than 11 persons have been burnt beyond recognition in a crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State Sector confirmed the incident on Sunday.

The Command’s spokesperson, Florence Okpe, disclosed that the multiple crashes occurred late last night, saying it involved three vehicles.

Okpe stated that two Mazda buses and one unknown vehicle had collided and caught fire near the Isara bridge, Ogere area of Ogun State.

“A total of 18 persons were involved but only seven were rescued while 11 people unidentified were burnt beyond recognition.

“A total of seven persons were rescued with injuries, comprising five male adults, one female adult and one male child.”

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention. One of the victims was rejected but finally taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan.

“The fire service in Sagamu was contacted and the impact of the crash is obstructing the Ibadan-Lagos bound of the expressway.

“Traffic has been diverted to the Lagos-Ibadan route and the crashed vehicles are still burning.

“Motorists are advised to drive cautiously obey traffic rules and regulations and also cooperate with traffic managers managing the situation,” she added.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/03/11-burnt-to-death-on-lagos-ibadan-highway/

