15-Year-Old Boy Presents His Friend For Rituals To Drive His Dream Car (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvBQl1CidLo

15-Year-Old Boy Presents His Friend To Be Used For Rituals So He Can Drive His Dream Car (Photos, Video)

A video making the rounds shows a 15-year-old boy presenting his friend to a spiritualist to be killed for money rituals, IgbereTV reports.

It was gathered that the boys are in JSS3 and they are best friends.

The young ritual killer is seen telling the spiritualist what he wants to use his friend for rituals while the victim pleads and reminds his friend that he is the only son of his parents.

However, the boy refused to listen and when the spiritualist asked if he is willing to behead his friend if given a knife, he said he would.

When asked what car he wants to drive, he said he plans to buy a GLK when he becomes rich from rituals.

Eventually, the spiritualist refused to use the boy for the ritual.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgHU-Eng1kE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

