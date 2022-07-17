17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Ebonyi State (Pictured)

A 17-Year-Old Girl, Munachi Obasi-Igwe, Has been found dead in a bush along the Agbabor-Isu track road in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

A Relative of the deceased, Mr. Obasi Igwe, said that the deceased was a Senior Secondary 1 student.

Igwe said that the girl was suspected to have been killed on Monday evening.

“She was on her way back to her ancestral home, Amakporo, Onicha community.

“She was gruesomely murdered on Monday on her way back to Amakporo, from our neighboring village, Agbabor Isu.

“We, the family, need justice. The security agencies should come to our aid. We do not know what was her crime that led to her death.

“She was only 17 years old, an SS 1 student. We need justice. The police and army should help us to fish out the perpetrators of the wicked act,” Igwe Said.

Contacted, Spokesman for the Police Command in Ebonyi, SP Chris Anyanwu, said the command was aware of the incident.

“We are aware of the incident. The command has started an investigation into the matter. I believe the perpetrators will surely be brought to book,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Uchenna Orji, has said that there was no evidence so far to link the killing to herdsmen.

The Commissioner stated that there were no herdsmen residing in the area.

Orji said the deceased was believed to have been attacked by criminal elements in the area while she was returning from a neighbouring village.

“We condemn the ugly incident. The unfortunate incident is the handiwork of yet-to-be-identified criminals,” he stated.



