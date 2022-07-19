19-Year-Old Precious Agbokhade Raped & Stabbed To Death At Home In Edo (Graphic Pics)

A 19-Year-Old Woman was raped and brutally stabbed to death at her home in Agenebode, Edo State, NaijaCover Reports.

Precious Agbokhade was home alone on Sunday, July 17, after her parents and siblings went to church.

When the family returned, they found blood all over the house and Precious lying lifeless, NaijaCover Learnt.

They noticed she was raped before being killed.

A Video Shared Online As Sighted By NaijaCover, shows a woman believed to be her mother wailing beside her body.

Friends have taken to Facebook to mourn her.

Her loved ones are also asking the relevant authorities to fish out her killers and ensure they are brought to justice.

Watch Videos From The Scene Of The Murder, As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://twitter.com/SMStalker/status/1549422728763023362?t=4MXo409C_nOjrFMMzahzuQ&s=19

