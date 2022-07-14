1962 Ferrari Abandoned For 40 Years Sold For ₦55M In The UK (Pics)

An old Ferrari described as a ‘rustbucket’ complete with missing seats and holes in the floor has sold for a massive £110,000.

The 1962 250 GTE model, which was originally bought by its owner in 1973 for £800 (£4,500 today) had been in storage in a leaking barn in west Wales for 40 years when it was rediscovered.

Inside, the two front seats are missing and its gearbox, the carpet had deteriorated and the radio and control column was hanging off, leaving wires exposed.

Due to the poor state of the barn it had been kept in, the outside blue body of the car was covered in a combination of rust and lichen.

The original owner had driven the car for 10 years before placing it in storage, where it sat ever since.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10997567/1962-Ferrari-250-GTE-missing-seats-holes-floor-rust-sells-110-000.html

