2 Yam Delicacies: Which One Do You Prefer? (Pics, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Good morning everyone. Yam meals are very popular in Nigeria because they are satisfying and relatively easy to prepare. Today I share 2 of such meals : Yam Porridge and Yam Peppersoup (with cow offals).
Both are yummy and can be prepared in a short time. Please see the details below and tell which recipe you will prefer.

YAM PORRIDGE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z97fHkGLikw

INGREDIENTS
Yam
Red oil
Dry Fish
Tomatoes and pepper paste
Crayfish(optional)
Seasoning cubes and salt to taste
Onions
Vegetable (ugu leaves)

YAM PEPPERSOUP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqWGpil9KdE

INGREDIENTS
Yam
Cow offals
Cow heart
Dry fish
Crayfish
Scotch bonnet pepper(atarodo)
Onions
Scent leaves
Water
Seasoning cubes
Salt.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: