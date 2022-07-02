2 Yam Delicacies: Which One Do You Prefer? (Pics, Video)

Good morning everyone. Yam meals are very popular in Nigeria because they are satisfying and relatively easy to prepare. Today I share 2 of such meals : Yam Porridge and Yam Peppersoup (with cow offals).

Both are yummy and can be prepared in a short time. Please see the details below and tell which recipe you will prefer.

YAM PORRIDGE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z97fHkGLikw

INGREDIENTS

Yam

Red oil

Dry Fish

Tomatoes and pepper paste

Crayfish(optional)

Seasoning cubes and salt to taste

Onions

Vegetable (ugu leaves)

YAM PEPPERSOUP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqWGpil9KdE

INGREDIENTS

Yam

Cow offals

Cow heart

Dry fish

Crayfish

Scotch bonnet pepper(atarodo)

Onions

Scent leaves

Water

Seasoning cubes

Salt.

