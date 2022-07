Hello Nairalanders,please I need you to clarify me on something

Two year contract job with zenith not far from home 200 to and from with 110k per month in akowonjo/ Lagos or permanent staff Job with 75k per month in ilupeju oshodi lagos 900 to and fro.. please which one should my sis go for.. we have till tomorrow to accept one of the offer …

Please which one is better

