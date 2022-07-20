’20 States Tinubu Is Certain To Win Come 2023′ – Jumper524

15 states are certain while the rest 5 is still skeptical for now.

All Northwestern states.

All southwest states.

4 northeast states.

3 Northcentral states.

Northwestern states. [/b]I was skeptical about this but the reality is that the Buhari support base are all clamouring for Tinubu. The Northwestern governors coupled with Buhari are all rooting for Tinubu. With elrufai as campaign DG, there’s absolutely nothing the 419 tambuwal can do for Tinubu in this region.

[b]Verdict.

Tinubu is expected to win all northwest state and also getting block votes from kano and Katsina. He might likely struggle with Atiku in sokoto but is expected to still win.

South-West: don’t even go there. There’s nothing any political opposition can do about this region. They should count it out of there equation.

Verdict: Tinubu to monopolize this region.

Northcentral: Tinubu is expected to win 3 states from this region, however only 1 state is certain which is kwara state. But he’s most likely to win kogi and Niger.

Verdict: Tinubu to win kwara and kogi while also dragging Niger with Atiku.

Northeast: Bauchi, Borno, Gombe and Yobe should go to tinubu no doubt about it. However Atiku would likely pull an upset in 2 of the four states. Bauchi and gombe most likely.

Verdict: Tinubu to clinch at least 3 states from this region.

Many people online who are less informed about grassroot politics would ask how I expect Tinubu to dominate Northern regions when the likes of Kwankwaso and Atiku who are from there and are contesting the ballots.

Well like I said, they are less informed about grassroot politics until they do research themselves and see kwankwasiya cult followers all praising the jagaban or go to zaria to see northerners all praising the jagaban.

Majority of northerners calls tinubu jagaban for reason best known to them but the fact remains that the love is massive for the jagaban.

Anticipate the 2 million match for jagaban in Kano state. Then una go believe the weight.

