20-Year-Old Nasarawa Girl Bags First Class In Mathematics From UK University (Pix)

A 20-year-old Nigerian lady, Otusha Faith Agbo has graduated at the top of her class in the United Kingdom (UK).

Otusha who hail from Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State bagged first-class in Mathematics with Actuarial Science from the Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom.

She was awarded the first-class degree (Bachelor of Science) on July 14, 2022 after successful completion of programme.



https://www.facebook.com/1537279929841023/posts/pfbid02X646ZK4G5zX7MuE3tj7GLG8rcfFwc2Cmc4e5pqNUGuHxcKChvnamh9BM4TGzYodVl/?app=fbl

Like this: Like Loading...

