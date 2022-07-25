20,000 PDP Members Join APC In Cross River

APC National Women Leader, receives 20,000 defectors in C/River

ABOUT 20,000 people, yesterday, announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Adadama, Abi Local Government area in Cross River State, which is the home of the National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu.

This disclosure was made in a statement made available to VANGUARD, in Abuja.

The massive defection was said to be in solidarity with “Edu’s unprecedented achievement and sterling performance since she emerged as the national women leader of the party.”

The State party chairman, Barr. Alphonsus Eba, charged the defectors to continue to work together with their leader to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He, however, noted that God has blessed the state with a leader lik, Dr. Betta Edu, stating that it would be wrong and devilish if anyone refuses to work with her.

“Today she has the ears and attention of the Federal Government and this to you and the entire State is an added advantage. We accept you wholeheartedly to this progressive party on behalf of our digital governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade and we assure you that in our party we don’t have new comers or old comers as we’re all one and equal. Dr. Betta Edu has today finally collapsed the structures of PDP in Abi LGA as I can’t see anyone left in PDP again.” Prof. Ivara stated.

On her part, the APC National Woman Leader Dr. Betta Edu assured the defectors of equal rights and Privileges in the party. “We’re a progressive party and as such we treat everyone equally. For making this decision, let me reassure you my people that my empowerment programmes of free medical outreaches, renovation and upgrading of health facilities, Payment of school fees for our children, etc will continue and to add to that, the registration fee for all our students eligible for WAEC has been paid and this and many more I’ll continue to do.

“PDP is history as I wish to urge us all to go get our PVCs and get ready to vote APC from top to bottom. Very soon campaigns will start and I trust in my people to deliver as we have done before and we’ll do it again.” She added.

Top government officials who joined Edu to receive the defectors to the party were: the deputy governor of Cross River State Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu, who represented the governor, Sen. Ben Ayade;

The state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Alphonsus Eba; and his deputy Prince Eka Williams; Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly and Senatorial Candidate of APC, Central Senatorial District, Rt. Hon. Eteng Jones Williams; Executive Chairman of Abi Local Government Council, Rt. Hon. Farathor Robinson,

Other dignitaries who graced the event were the representative of the APC National Chairman Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Hon. Abdulazeez, Representative of the member representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency; Chairman of Yakurr Local Government Area, Hon. Ofem Ebri Obeten, his Calabar Municipality and Southern counterparts, Hon. Effefiong Eke, and Hon. Esther Bassey;

House of Assembly member representing Abi State Constituency, Hon. Dr. Davies Etta, Members representing Yala 1&2 Rt. Hon. Regina Ayogor and Hon. Cynthia Nkasi, Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Prof. John Inyang, Chairman of Cross River State Waterboard Prof. Godwin Igile, among others.

Highpoints of the event was a homage visit to the palace of HRH Eval Nelson Agbomi, Lezelkpakor VI of Adadama Kingdom, free medical outreach, presentation of Scholarship/School fees to Adadama students, cash donations to students, Youths, Women, Traditional Dancers, and thousands of relief materials by the National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.



