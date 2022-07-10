2022 Osun Governorship Debate Live

Watch here (click “watch on YouTube) :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-c8LoR84Xjs

All Is Set For Osun Governorship Debate Tonight At 7pm

Akinola Ajibola

Updated July 10, 2022

All is set for the Osun Governorship Debate 2022 scheduled to kick off at 7pm (Nigerian time).

The debate which is being organised by Channels Television in partnership with Situation Room comes just a week before the governorship election in the state.

Nigeria’s election umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that it would conduct the election in all the local government areas of the state on July 16.

Following this announcement, INEC cleared 15 candidates from various political parties to contest the governorship election.

However, five candidates will participate in the Osun Governorship Debate 2022 where they will have the opportunity to talk about their plans for the people of Osun State if returned elected.

They include (in no particular order) incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another four-year term, and Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Lasun, as well as Dr Oyegoke Omigbodun of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party, are also expected to show up for the debate.

Channels Television’s political editor, Seun Okinbaloye, who will moderate the debate, will grill participants on critical issues bordering on security and deployment of security vote, job creation, education, infrastructure, social inclusion, stance on vote-buying, wealth creation, as well as the state’s economic growth among others.



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/07/10/all-is-set-for-osun-governorship-debate-tonight-at-7pm/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related