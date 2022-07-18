2023: 2,000 More APC Youths, Women Defect To PDP In Kwara

About 2,000 youth and women in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State at the weekend publicly dumped the party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors, who were mainly from Osi community in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state stated that, they decided to dump their former party, APC based on the alleged non-performance since the party took over the mantle of leadership in the state.

Last weekend, hundreds of the APC members in Isolo-opin ward in Ekiti council area of the state dumped the party for the PDP.

Speaking at an outing in Osi town, leader of the defectors and one of the advocates of “O To Ge” movement during 2019 general election in the state, Mrs. Veronica Ayeni (Ire) said, “I used my time, resources and my energy to mobilise for Kwara APC in 2019 general election.

“This was done purposely, because of my children for them to secure jobs as employment and prompt empowerments remain the campaign watchword of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. More than three years now, nothing like dividends of democracy in my immediate family not to talk of my political followers.

“I have worked with Saraki dynasty in the past, and I know what my community has benefited from Saraki family. 2023, we will deliver Osi for PDP,” she said, adding that, “APC is a political party with full of crises and deceit.

“I have decided to leave APC party, because 2023, I can see there’s no hope for them in Kwara State and Nigeria by extension with various calamities that our electorate are facing as a country people. As a grassroots politician and a great political mobiliser from Osi ward l, I’m assuring you more members of APC in PDP as you have officially received us to your peaceful party,” she stated.

In his remarks, Hon. Sakariyahu Uthman, who is the PDP chairman, Osi ward ll, assured them a great synergy as he made it known to the defectors that there was no factions in Kwara PDP.

He called on the defectors to move into the wards in the local government so as to mobilise more members into the PDP so as to ensure electoral victory of the party in the state come 2023.



