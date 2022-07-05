2023 Campaign: Atiku Appoints New Media Aides

Ahead of the commencement of the 2023 campaign, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has appointed three additional aides to his media team.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the 28th of September as the date for the commencement of Presidential and National Assembly campaigns by political parties.

The former Vice President in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Tuesday appointed Eta Uso, Abdulrashhed Shehu and Demola Olanrewaju.

According to the press statement, their appointments take immediate effect.

The statement partly read “Uso, an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and a UK-trained Advanced Computing and Internet systems expert from the University of Wales, Bangor, is appointed as Special Assistant Digital Media Operations. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Computer Society, United Kingdom, and Nigeria.

“Abdulrasheed, a professional media specialist with a proven track record of excellence – with a decade of experience on the job at various media firms, is appointed Special Assistant, Broadcast Media. He is a graduate of Mass Communications from ISM Adonai, Benin Republic and Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy, Maryam Abacha American University and Masters in Journalism and Broadcasting at Girne American University, Cyprus.

“Another appointee as Special Assistant Digital Media Strategy, Olanrewaju, is a communications and public relations strategist with a background in Nigeria’s history and political ideologies, developed during his days as a Students Union Leader at the University of Ado Ekiti. He is involved in the startups of a number of businesses and brings media industry knowledge, digital media engagement and creative writing skills to shape perceptions, craft narratives and messaging for individuals, businesses and organisations”.

