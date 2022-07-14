2023: Christians Have Nothing To Fear About APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Keyamo

2023: Christians have nothing to fear about APC Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket — Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has said Christians have nothing to worry about over Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party’s flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, a southern Muslim, on Sunday announced Kashim Shettima, northern Muslim, as his running mate, a decision that has sparked condemnation within and outside the APC.

Some prominent APC members that have condemned the ticket include; ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; Elisha Abbo, a senator; Kenneth Okonkwo and others.

Mr Keyamo, in a series of Tweets on Wednesday, said Nigerians should focus on the credentials of the duo, adding that Nigerians should not be deceived by clerics on who to vote for.

While justifying the decision, Mr Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the “elites are selfishly trying to smuggle religion into politics.”

“So, the APC comes to the table with two highly successful State Chief Executives who did excellently well in their States during their tenures, picked excellent successors (Fashola and Zulum) & a former First Lady and distinguished Senator. It is a case of buy one, get three free,”

‘Nigerians & Christians, in particular, should have NOTHING TO FEAR in respect of a President & Commander-in-Chief (by God’s Grace and the votes of Nigerians.”

“No one should deceive us, as ordinary Nigerians, be it a pastor or Imam, to vote or not to vote for anyone based on the religious colouration of the ticket.

“Let the debate begin as to the PERFORMANCE of Bola Tinubu as Gov.of Lagos State and not the issue of same faith ticket.” Mr Keyamo noted that “Bola Tinubu allowed his only wife to be a practising Christian and a Pastor under the same roof for about 40 years!”

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/542508-2023-christians-have-nothing-to-fear-about-apc-muslim-muslim-presidential-ticket-keyamo.html

