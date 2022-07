Question on Nigerian minds.

Peter Obi has done so on many occasions. Atiku Abubakar has also spoken to Arise news.

When will Ahmed Tinubu grant the press a full-length interview just as his peers have done?.

Heck, he can use his TVC. When are we going to have him before the camera?

