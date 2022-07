Some are looking forward to the General Elections, ready to cast their votes for their desired candidates whom they perceive would be the saviour of the present Nigeria; where insecurity is a norm and the economy is yet to recover…

Some have given up in Nigeria. What ever happens at the polls next year – they don’t care.

Which of these categories do you belong, and why.

