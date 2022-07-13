2023: Enough Is Enough! Vote And Vote Wisely – Seun Okinbaloye Of Channels TV Speaks

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RKwFRRrKfA

Enough! Vote and Vote wisely, Let’s take Our Country Back-Seun Akinbaloye of Channels TV Speak

As he plead with Every Nigerians to vote and vote wisely comes 2023 General Election

https://fb.watch/edT9wrkL4S/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: