2023: It’s A Takeover Year For APGA In Abia – Chairman, Ehiemere Vows

Abia state chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA has vowed that the party is poised to installing government in Abia State in 2023, saying it will sack the PDP-led government.

The party said it has credible candidates who have capacity to lead the state aright, urging the people of the state to support it.

Speaking on Wednesday at the inauguration of ward executives for Ohafia and Arochukwu stakeholders, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere urged the leadership of the wards to demonstrate fearlessness and commitment in the discharge of their functions.

He said the inauguration of new ward leadership in the two local governments is to further strengthen the party’s structure to position it to taking over government in 2023.

He encouraged the new ward chairmen to galvanize support for the party in their local communities.

Ehiemere further appealed to those who feel dissatisfied following the recently concluded primaries of the party to sheath their sword and allow peace to reign.

He said, “I am happy, I am satisfied APGA is on ground, 2023 will be able to take over government house so that we will replicate what is happening in Anambra, look at Abia is almost dead no roads, workers are on strike, teachers are not paid, Nurses are on strike no good roads pensioners are weeping they are crying but we have a man of capacity that God has given unto us so all Abians should join support him.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/2023-takeover-year-apga-abia-chairman-ehiemere-vows/

