2023: Jaruma Drums Support For Tinubu, Shuts Comments Section

Popular aphrodisiac merchant, Hauwa Muhammed aka Jaruma, has drummed support for the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential elections.

The controversial ‘kayanmata’ seller made a post via her Instagram page, declaring her steadfast support for Tinubu.

She posted a photo of the former Lagos State governor, crowning him her king who she loves so much.

Depriving her critics the chance to spew their thoughts, Jaruma ensured she closed the post’s comment section because “No Tinubu slander will be tolerated” by her.

In a photo she captioned Jagaban, the self-acclaimed ‘1st female president of Nigeria’ wrote: “I Love You So Much.”

“Jaruma always allow u have a fun filled life by leaving the comment section for u to spew & spew but on My kings Posts, sorry, NO TINUBU SLANDER WILL BE TOLERATED. Run along child, shutting u up by comment section closed”, she added.

https://thenationonlineng.net/2023-jaruma-drums-support-for-tinubu/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfZZpL_NO8s/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

