2023: Key Reasons Why Peter Obi’s Movement Remains Strong

2023:Key Reasons Why Peter Obi’s Movement Remains Unstoppable

One day in politics is long enough for so many things to change, the 2023 presidential election is just barely seven months away which goes to prove that so many scenarios lie ahead that can make the art of the impossible possible.

To be honest, a third force hasn’t really hit the political scene since the 1999 return to democratic rule; prior to the 2015 general elections, the APC was an amalgamation of known major political parties, not a third force.

Nigerians have long yearned for an electoral system in which their votes matter. The typical man on the street would witness this need, and youths and children eagerly anticipate the day when they will be old enough to exercise their right to vote.

But, unfortunately, the electoral system was a major no-no because of so many obstacles; it made no sense to them to exercise their rights when their votes would still not count after all the obstacles.

It is similar to the apathy in being a Good Samaritan and assisting victims of highway accidents or robberies because of the mischief of some members of the Nigerian police force, only in Nigeria can you report a robbery incident and still drop EGUNJE before your case is heard.

However, all of this appears to be quickly fading due to two proximate factors, President Buhari and the INEC, both of which have enabled a significant shift in Nigerian attitudes. President Buhari’s body language is clear enough that everyone is on their own, OYO.

The INEC has not only done well in its preparations and guidelines, but it has also humbled all politicians and political parties to the point where fear of the INEC is now the beginning of political wisdom. They have created a transparent system that assures voters that their votes now count, and as a result, they have created multiple alternatives to the old recycled ruling class.

So, with Buhari ready to hand over to whoever emerges democratically, the INEC ensuring that the voting system counts, and a plethora of credible aspirants vying for the presidency, what is the average Nigerian’s excuse for failing to vote?

The current circumstances plaguing the nation are the direct cause of the third force that is swaying every corner of the nation. With such a GREEN LIGHT from the appropriate authorities, why won’t the movement remain unstoppable?

Welcome to the rave of the moment , the Peter Obi’s movement, trying to be Obidient to service.

Mr Peter Obi is regarded as financially prudent, with a penchant for reducing waste and a sound economic judgment. Nigerians decided it was worth a shot. The beauty of the movement is that it is a bottom-up approach in which volunteers make it a duty to reach out to one another in order to build the network without even being members of the political party.

In actuality, one of the biggest challenges facing the Obi volunteers right now is how to sell the political party that the movement stands for; they have a huge road ahead of them in convincing voters that the LP stands for the Tsunami currently sweeping across.

The current economic situation in the country has provided the movement with the necessary impetus to shake the polity; the fact that Nigerians spend all they earn just to feed themselves is quite frightening.

The government has raised the price of fuel to N179 per litre, diesel sells for over N800, kerosene is more like a killer commodity beyond the reach of the common man, Nigerian students are stuck at home for months while politicians’ children graduate from schools abroad, and farmers are unable to farm due to banditry and killer herdsmen.

Every day, the national grid fails, leaving the country in total darkness; nothing appears to be going right. According to Peter Obi, his structure is the over 100 million Nigerians living in abject poverty, as well as the millions of unemployed youths and pensioners who have lost faith in the system.

The Movement is currently focusing on the over 70 million Nigerians who are eligible to vote but do not vote due to a lack of trust in the electoral process. According to them, this figure, which represents Nigerians who are fed up with the status quo, dwarfs whatever figures the dominant political parties parade around.

According to Alhaji Bello, a 76-year-old Sokoto indigene who was seen celebrating Peter Obi’s birthday in one of the displaced camps in Sokoto, the battle ahead is about competency and the ability to turn around the country’s fortunes.

“This time no be party go make us vote, na who amongst them wey go fit make the country good we go support, we no dey vote since because of say our vote no dey count, but now we all go come out come vote because Nigeria must change.”

As we can see, as long as the Naira continues to fall, inflation continues to rise, unemployment remains an issue, and food prices continue to rise, the Peter Obi movement will remain UNSTOPPABLE.

My name na Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah and na me be the Principal and Chairman of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/2023key-reasons-why-peter-obis-movement-remains-unstoppable/

Source iReporteronline.

