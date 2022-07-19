2023: Lagos APC Chieftain, Salvador, Hundreds Of Supporters Join Labour Party

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Moshood Adegoke Salvador has collapsed his political group, Conscience Forum, into the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos.

Salvador, one-time Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had defected to the APC in Lagos prior to the 2019 General Elections with over 300,000 members of his group spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

But the outcome of ward, local government and state congresses of the APC had seen members of the forum sidelined even as those of them who bought forms to contest Party offices at all levels were allegedly denied the rights to contest.

His group also conducted a parallel state Congress which was not recognised by the APC leadership at the national level.

This has compounded the grievances of members of the group.

However, there are indications that Salvador has been adopted as the governorship candidate for Labour Party in the state.

Already, Salvador had announced in a Sallah message to his members the collapse of the group into Labour Party as well as his endorsement as the governorship candidate.

He said, “I am delighted to inform you that conscience forum structure has been adopted by the LABOUR PARTY.

“This is the greatest opportunity to regain our political relevance, recognitions and benefits that was lost in in APC.

“Also, Hon. Salvador is now the governorship candidate for Labour Party in Lagos state. The window of substitutions is also available for our members. If you’re interested in contesting for reps, assembly, or senate, office is opened at Salvador towers to meet the state chairman and complete your INEC form.”

Prominent members of Labour Party in the state, who do not want their names mentioned revealed to our correspondent that Salvador would officially announce his defection soon.

The source said the former Peoples Democratic party (PDP) state chairman was at the national headquarters of the Labour Party to officially notify the party of his interest to join them.

According to the source, Salvador’s interest is to become the governorship candidate of the party in 2023.

He said, “Salvador has declared his intention to become our member and he has equally met the National Chairman of the party. I was among the delegation that went to Abuja to meet the the chairman.

“Salvador said some party members approached him to come and lead the party in the state. He is welcomed into the party…”

When contacted, Salvador confirmed the development, saying a formal announcement would soon be made.



https://dailytrust.com/2023-lagos-apc-chieftain-salvador-to-challenge-sanwo-olu-under-labour-party

