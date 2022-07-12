Pat Utomi, a political economist and former presidential candidate, says the Labour Party (LP) will get at least 15 votes in every polling unit in the 2023 general election.

Utomi, who was a presidential aspirant under LP, had stepped down his ambition for Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra.

Speaking on Tuesday in an interview on Channels Television, Utomi said the party has a structure that would be able to deliver needed votes to win the 2023 presidential election.

When asked about coalition talks with other parties, Utomi said there are leaders from the ruling party who are ready to work with Obi.

“With the structure that we have, I’m guaranteeing that on election day, in every polling station in this country, there would be at least 15 people who are standing up for the third force, who are going to be supporting the Labour candidate,” he said.

“The Labour Party is working with other political parties, several political parties. We are talking about a college of leaders led by the Labour candidate, and these leaders will come from parties, whether it’s PRP, APC, SDP, so many of them.

“All of those are going to work together, I can assure you.”

Meanwhile, as of June 2021, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had created over 56,000 new polling units, bringing the country’s total at the time to 176,846 units.

With Utomi’s projection, the LP says it is currently sure of at least 2,652,690 votes across the country.

https://www.thecable.ng/2023-lp-will-get-at-least-15-votes-in-every-polling-unit-says-pat-utomi/amp

