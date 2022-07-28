2023: Mr Jollof Says Tinubu Does Not Need South-East And South-South Votes To Win

Instagtam celebrity Mr Jollof Says Tinubu does not need South East and South South Votes to Win the 2023 elections. According to him, Tinubu holds the regions he needs very strongly and it is not the best interest of South East and South South to align with the winning team.
