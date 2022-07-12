From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have moved a step higher in their quest to market their candidate by developing a mobile application that would facilitate easy distributing of contents and campaign messages to woo voters ahead of the 2023 poll.

The application known as “Peter Obi Nation” is seen by supporters as an added digital advantage in addition to their massive presence and campaigns in other social media platforms with the slogan “OBI-DIENT”.

Daily Sun reports that the mobile application is already up and running on Google Play Store and other App Stores. As at yesterday, it attracted over 10,000 downloads on Google Play Store with 4.8 star rating and review of the mobile application.

Meanwhile, some of the reviewers described the mobile application as a great concept that would help in the actualisation of their dream and desire to make Peter Obi the next president.

In the review section, a supporter, Idowu Adeleke said: “This is a great initiative. But, I will suggest that the details of the Vice Presidential Candidate be included since it’s a joint ticket. Videos of their interviews should be uploaded.”

Chukwuma Jerry said: “I love this spirit of patriotism that is coming to Nigeria now. We, the youths must bring back the energy of #Endsars to save Nigeria from coma.”

Mc Holy said: “The task is for all of us. I am happy we are recording success in a max.”

Amaka Okwuogori said: “Nigerian youths ain’t lazy. Good concept, pls update the app with portfolio of the Vice Presidential Candidate and labour party logo.”

The developers, however, advised the subscribers to understand the App privacy and security practices with Google Play’s data safety section before they install the app from Google Play.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/2023-obi-supporters-develop-mobile-app-for-campaign-others/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related