2023: Pay Attention To Your Health, Kwankwaso Tells Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to take things easy with the race for the presidency in 2023.

Kwankwaso, a former Defence Minister and two-time governor of Kano State, while speaking during an interview on Arise News Television on Sunday, said Tinubu should rather pay attention to his health, warning that the 2023 campaigns will be rigorous.

“If you see my friend, Bola, tell him to take it easy, take good care of his health… because I love him so much, he is my friend.

“This campaign is very rigorous, it requires a lot of effort and so on and so forth. I hope he will take it easy so that we can continue the struggle to ensure one solid and prosperous Nigeria,” Kwankwaso advised.

Asked if he is threatened by Tinubu, Kwankwaso, who was the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives in the aborted Third Republic, said Tinubu as person is a good man but he does not know what the APC presidential candidate would do differently from the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“My only worry is the platform. This platform I don’t know. I know he is a strategist, Bola Tinubu, he is a good man. I had reasons to sit with him uncountable number of times from 1992 to date.

“I wish I will see him to ask him what he will tell Nigerians what he will do differently from what Muhammadu Buhari is doing today.

“That is my serious concern for him. Ordinarily, if I cannot get it, I can recommend him but it’s going to be like building something on zero.

“When I see him, I wish him well or when you see him before me, tell him I wish him well — but let’s take it easy,” Kwankwaso stressed.

LEADERSHIP reports that Tinubu had earlier on Sunday announced the choice of a former Borno State governor and incumbent Senator representing Borno Central, Kashim Shetima, as his running mate, sparking debates about the propriety or otherwise of same-faith ticket given Nigeria’s plurality.

