2023: Peter Obi Didn’t Consult Me Before Leaving PDP — Atiku

*Speaks on Labour Party chances in 2023

Presidential candidate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku has said Peter Obi, the Labour Party standard-bearer did not consult him before leaving his party.

Atiku, who featured on Arise TV Friday, claimed he was not aware of the departure of his former running until three days after he declared for Labour Party.

“I didn’t know Peter Obi left PDP. He informed me three days later he declared for Labour Party. So he didn’t even consult me,” he said.

On Labour Party chances in 2023, he said; “It will take a miracle for Labour Party with no structure in the grassroots to win the presidency.

“In the North, 90% of our people are not in tune to social media.”

Earlier, the PDP Presidential candidate described the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), as “unwelcoming and unripe for Nigeria as a democratic state”.

He also vowed to defeat the APC flag-bearer Bola Tinubu come 2023 while kicking against the idea of the emergence of Karim Shettima reducing his chances in the North East.



