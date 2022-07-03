2023: There Is No Division In PDP – Atiku

Despite the infighting in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections, the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Sunday insisted that there is no division in the party.

In a message to his supporters, Atiku who is facing a running battle with some PDP governors and stakeholders over his choice of running mate said he will do all within his power to bring everyone together under the same umbrella.

He said ”One of the characteristic attributes of democracy that I admire a lot is that it is a system with an intrinsic asset of crisis management”.

“It becomes even interesting that perhaps the most noteworthy outcome of a democratic process is the greater possibility of conflict generation”.

“So, a remarkable lesson that I have learned in politics is that in some instances, conflicts are healthy realities”.

“I know, for instance, that when conflicts arise out of genuine concerns about having an inclusive political process, it signposts the viability of that process and, more importantly, the eagerness of stakeholders to be active participants in the success of such process”.

“As leaders and stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party, the simmering agitations in our party are a reflection of our credential as a democratic party”.

“Whatever our agitations are, I believe it is borne out of collective concern for the growth of our party and the country. Therefore, I don’t see a divided house in the PDP. I see an opportunity for us to come together stronger and united”.

