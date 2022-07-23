2023: Umahi Denies Allegations Of Working Against Obi, Says Ebonyi Will Vote For APC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j95g10ZWbzQ

GOV UMAHI CLARIFIES ALLEGED STATEMENT ON PETER OBI.

…denies saying that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency or that Mr. Peter Obi is going no where.

1. The attention of Ebonyi State government has been drawn to a social media post being recently in circulation and purported to have been authored by the hard working Governor of Ebonyi State by miserable and frustrated political jobbers.

2. For the records, the Governor of Ebonyi State is not against His Excellency, Peter Obi for Presidency but infact deeply appreciates his courage in his campaign.

3. His Excellency, Engr Umahi never said that Peter Obi is going no where and that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency.

4. However, His Excellency David Nweze Umahi is a member of APC and shall support the party in all their state and national elections as a good party man.

5. The Governor believes that most party members will defend their parties during elections and people will freely vote for candidates of their choice.

Signed

Hon Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji*

(Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State)



