2023: Wait For Your Time – Dino Melaye Tells Peter Obi & His Supporters (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wg3vjszaCoE

Judging from the video Dino Melaye posted on social media today, it really looks like the pressure is really getting to the 2 major parties. He acknowledged Peter Obi’s qualities but asked him to wait for his time and forget what he called “social media drama”.

Peter Obi is Fantastic and a good man but he lacks capacity to unify Nigerians. Unity more important than cutting cost of governance.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfeOlTLIqkU/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related