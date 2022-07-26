2023: Wike To Remain In PDP, Vows Not To Work For Atiku – Daily Independent

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has ruled out the possibility of working for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

A close associate of the governor informed Daily Independent on Tuesday that he has made it clear that as a major stakeholder in the PDP, he won’t quit the party despite overtures from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) whose leaders are trying to take advantage of the crisis rocking the PDP.

Despite getting 14 recommendations from the 17 member panel set up by the party leadership to search for a Vice-Presidential candidate, Wike who came second in the presidential primaries was snubbed by Atiku in favour of Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa who contributed immensely to his campaign.

The action has polarised the party as stakeholders in the party who are loyal to Wike have shunned some of the party’s activities such as the unveiling of Okowa and the party’s campaign in the just concluded Osun governorship election which was won by Senator Ademola Adeleke.

While Atiku insisted on his choice of Okowa, saying that it is his prerogative to choose his running mate, Wike also threatened to reveal some secrets in the party.

The governor stated that it has become pertinent for him to speak and reveal to Nigerians all that has transpired in the PDP since the emergence of Atiku as the presidential candidate of the main opposition party.

“On Atiku, I will speak soon, and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times,” he said.



https://independent.ng/2023-polls-wike-wont-work-for-atiku-vows-not-quit-pdp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related