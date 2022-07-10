2023: You Can’t Snatch Wike From PDP, Saraki To APC Govs

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has described the recent visit of some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to their Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike, as an exercise in futility.

The governors of Lagos, Ekiti and Ondo states, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Olurotimi Akeredolu met with Wike in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Friday,

But speaking with reporters in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, after the Eid celebration, Saraki said the visit would amount to nothing at the end of the day “because PDP would not allow Governor Wike to go”.

“Governor Wike is an important member of our party and I am very confident that in no distant time, we will sit down and address all the issues. There is no doubt about it that he has cause to feel the way he does, but there are better ways by which issue like this can be resolved.

“The good thing is that we all talking to one another. We are on top of the situation and PDP will reunite and forge ahead to win the next elections. I assure you that PDP will definitely resolve its family issue that it currently has.

“The fact that some APC governors went to see their colleague, trying to capitalise on what they think is an issue is a gross miscalculation. At the end of the day, their visit is going no where.

“The APC governors know that it is this kind of a crack they need to latch on. Fortunately, we are not going to give him (Wike) to them because the election ahead is too important. The destinies of millions of Nigerians are too important and even bigger than any party or individual. I appreciate that, all our stakeholders appreciate that and Governor Wike himself appreciates that.”

On the current strike by university unions in Nigeria, the ex-governor of Kwara laid the blame on Federal Government’s insensitivity.

Saraki added, “There is no way I will be part of government as the Senate President and ASUU and other unions in the Universities will go on strike for months, that is absolutely not possible.

“It is lack of compassion and dedication. It is a matter that government should lock itself up in a room and refused to come out until the matter is resolved. But I have not seen that dedication. I don’t know whether you have seen it.

“That is the difference between PDP government and what we have now. It could not have happened under Presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Jonathan.”



