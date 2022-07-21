21 Terrorists Killed As Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters Clash Again In Borno

The rival groups have been attacking communities in the North-East region since both camps fell apart over leadership issues.

About 21 insurgents have been reportedly killed when Boko Haram fighters clashed with members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction of the terrorists.

A counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, disclosed this in a series of tweet on Friday.

The groups have also since been having clashes, and Abubakar Shekau, leader of Boko Haram, was reportedly killed during one of such clashes in 2021.

According to Makama, ISWAP terrorists on five guntrucks and motorcycles attacked Boko Haram acclaimed Caliphate in Gazuwa village on Thursday, June 30.

The caliphate formerly known as Gabchari, Mantari and Mallum Masari, is located about nine kilometres from Bama Local Government Area of the State.

The counter-insurgency expert added that the attack triggered a fierce gunbattle between the terror groups, which lasted for about three hours.

According to him, the Boko Haram faction later overpowered ISWAP, and killed 18 of them and recovered three of their trucks, while other terrorists on two trucks and motorcycles took to their heels

Three Boko Haram terrorists were also killed while many others were injured in the coordinated attack, Makama added.

