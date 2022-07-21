21-Year-Old Curvy Nigerian Woman Celebrates Being A Virgin (Pictures)

A 21-year-old woman has celebrated being a virgin.

Ezinne Obianuhu Nwa Jane who revealed that she’s been tempted so many times, also said that she has lost so many relationships because she’s still a virgin.

She wrote on Facebook;

Being a virgin at 21yrs it hasn’t been easy

Alot of temptations

And losing relationships

Sometimes I just want to open my legs but am strong in the lord, he said thy shall not commit fórnicate.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02S4ZLVdZTZbrwhaS1FpYS2wegmTGTf8T34A6oeJdoLfm2MVHWSXdZ9Mav2fkaDxbql&id=100059753642703

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related