21-Year-Old Curvy Nigerian Woman Celebrates Being A Virgin (Pictures)

A 21-year-old woman has celebrated being a virgin.

Ezinne Obianuhu Nwa Jane who revealed that she’s been tempted so many times, also said that she has lost so many relationships because she’s still a virgin.

She wrote on Facebook;

Being a virgin at 21yrs it hasn’t been easy

Alot of temptations

And losing relationships

Sometimes I just want to open my legs but am strong in the lord, he said thy shall not commit fórnicate.

