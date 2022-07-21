21-Year-Old Man Destroys Mosque In Jigawa (Pictures)

This building you’re seeing here is a mosque in Jigawa state.

A 21 years old boy named, Abbah Hurana, tricked the worshipers in that mosque, he asked them to demolish the building that he wants to renovate the Mosque for them.

The worshipers thanked him with happiness, the next day, comrade came with his boys and removed the Mosque’s zinc and windows and ran away with it.

According to the latest update, the guyman has been arrested, he was just an ordinary iron sheet seller disguising as a humanitarian.

He is now in police custody �

